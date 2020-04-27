MacBook Air 2019 now $350 off in laptop deal

Apple's MacBook Air 2019 notebook is still one of the best Apple laptops you can buy. And for a limited time, you can grab one for its lowest price ever.

Currently, Best Buy has the MacBook Air 2019 with a Core i5 CPU on sale for $949.99. That's $350 off the MacBook's $1,299 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular model. Even better, this deal includes one year of Apple TV+ for free.

This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get right now.

MacBook Air 13" Core i5: was $1,299 now $949 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air 2019 (MVFN2LL/A) offers ample power for everything from work to content streaming. You can get the Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD model for $949 at Best Buy. That's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

The MacBook Air 2019 is one of the best ultrabooks money can buy.

The notebook in this deal pack a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina Display, an 8th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

In our MacBook Air 2019 review, we found its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and strong audio impressive. We wish it had more than two Thunderbolt 3 ports onboard, but we still gave it an overall rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars.

At 2.8 pounds, the 13.3-inch Apple MacBook Air is on par with its rivals, like the Dell XPS 13 (2.7 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds). It's just a bit lighter than its sibling, the 13-inch MacBook Pro (3 pounds).

The Apple MacBook Air's 8th Gen Intel Y-series chip and 8GB of RAM are suitable for day-to-day school or work computing. In one test, we saw no stutter as we multitasked in Chrome. The Air was able to juggle 12 browser tabs, a 1080p video on YouTube, Giphy, Google Forms, Google Docs, Slack, Things and Bear text editor without so much as a stutter.

As for connectivity options, the MacBook Air packs two Thunderbolt 3 ports on its left side, one of which you'll use to charge the notebook. Also on board is a built-in headphone jack to listen to music or podcasts using a wired pair of headphones or speakers.

If you want the latest Apple laptop, Best Buy also offers the MacBook Air 2020 for $949.99 ($50 off). It packs a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.