PlayStation State of Play June: Final Fantasy XVI, Resident Evil 4 Remake and more

Refresh

Final Fantasy XVI continues the trend of being a darker interpretation of the series. The power of the primals seems immense and terrifying, and there seems to be a huge focus on political intrigue through cutscenes. We see boss battles between giant primals, but it's hard to tell what's exactly happening. Final Fantasy XVI is coming Summer 2023.

Tunic and Season: A Letter to the Future are arriving to PlayStation later this year.

Street Fighter 6 is being shown off with a cinematic trailer. It appears to have open-world elements imbued within it, still featuring the classic side-view fighting style but allowing the player to explore a city in third person. Classics like Chun-Li and Ryu are obviously still going to be present. It's coming 2023.

A third person action game that allows the player to wield a glowing sword and ride motorcycles is being shown off. It's called Eternights and is coming early 2023.

A rollerblading third person shooter with robots and stunt tricks is currently being shown off. Yes, this is very real. It's called Rollerdrome and is coming August 16.

The Callisto Protocol is being shown off, the game in development from the Dead Space co-creator. It's coming December 2nd 2022.

Stray has received a new gameplay trailer. As expected, the player walks around a gorgeous, but desolate city as a cat. Stray is coming out on July 19.

Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to PC on August 12, 2022.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which allows players to journey into the world of Horizon through PSVR 2, was also revealed. It's coming exclusively to PSVR2. Horizon: Forbidden West is also receiving a major update with New Game + and Ultra Hard mode today.

No Man's Sky has been revealed for PSVR 2.

The Walking Dead: Saint & Sinners Chapter 2 was revealed. It's a zombie hunting VR title coming to PSVR 2. Use chainsaws, shotgun, sub machine guns to slice and dice up hordes of zombies.

Resident Evil Village will be available on PlayStation VR2, continuing the trend set by RE7.

PlayStation's June State of Play starts off with an announcement trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake. It cannot be understated how hype it is that the entire event begins with a release date. Resident Evil 4 Remake is coming out March 24th 2023. It will also receive PSVR 2 content at some point.

PlayStation's June State of Play is now starting. Be sure to tune in on YouTube or Twitch to catch the show.