Lenovo ThinkVision 1440p monitor hits lowest deal price of $219

The Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 1440p monitor is one of the best monitors around. If you're looking for an affordable desktop monitor, check out this fantastic deal we found.

For a limited time, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 QHD Monitor for just $219 from Newegg. Normally, it would set you back $389, so you're saving $170. This is the lowest price we've seen for this 2K monitor and one of the best monitor deals we've seen all month. By comparison, it's $59 cheaper than Lenovo's direct price — which hit sold out status.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 deal

At $170 off, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 QHD Monitor is at its lowest price yet. This 27-inch IPS LED backlit anti-glare display has a 2560 x 1440-pixel, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms response time. This deal ends March 28, stock permitting.View Deal

The ThinkVision P27q-20 QHD Monitor is an ideal companion to your ThinkPad or IdeaPad Lenovo laptop. With its space-saving, near edge-less design, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 is a complement to any notebook.

This 27-inch IPS LED backlit anti-glare monitor features a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 has a refresh rate of 60Hz with a minimum response time of 4ms. Thoughtfully engineered to give your viewing experience and productivity a boost, the ThinkVision P27q-20 has in-plane switching and factory calibrated color accuracy.

Although we didn't test this particular monitor, in our Lenovo ThinkVision Creator Extreme hands on review, we liked its sleek design and generous amount of ports. Lenovo outfitted ThinkVision P27q-20 with an array of them as well. It has an HDMI 1.4 port, five USB 3.1 ports (one upstream/four downstream), a DisplayPort 1.2, and DisplayPort 1.2 out connector that's easy to daisy chain.

At $170 off, the Lenovo ThinkVision P27q-20 QHD Monitor has never been cheaper, so be sure to grab it while you can.

This deal ends March 28, stock permitting.

