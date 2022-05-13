Leaked Silent Hill images emerge — prepare for creepy sticky notes

Alleged images of a new Silent Hill game have popped up thanks to known leaker AestheticGamer1, but the four pictures of the 2020 project have now been taken down by the "copyright holder."



According to the Twitter post, the four images come from a "relatively new source," but the content shown was apparently enough proof to believe the images were real. Apparently, "Anita & Maya" and "SMS Messages" are important in some way, and there is more than one Silent Hill game in development.

(1/2) Silent Hill leak. There's a lot I'm not sharing for now. This is from a relatively new source for me, but I have been given more than enough proof to believe them. I also will mention the names "Anita & Maya", "SMS Messages", & this is not the only SH game in dev. The shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFSMay 13, 2022 See more

What's more, the alleged leaked images shown date back to 2020, meaning could be concept images of a game that's still in development. Apparently, the leaker has "a lot of private proof to show this is real." Of course, without any official announcement of a new Silent Hill game, it's a good idea to have a serving of salt handy.



Still, AestheticGamer is known to have a good track record, and the images now being taken down only raise suspicions. As for the SMS messages, this could be referring to a feature mentioned by gaming writer Alanah Pearce, stating that the now-canceled Silent Hills "would require you to sign a waiver before playing because it would somehow interact with your real-world self, like by sending you emails or text messages as characters from the game even when you weren’t actively playing."



As of writing, another Twitter user shared the images, which have yet to be taken down by the copyright holder.

#leaks #newsilenthill "Silent Hill" filtrado la fuente de donde saco las imágenes y las filtro es @AestheticGamer1 y por lo que veo y deduzco es un "Silent Hill" que se ha venido trabajando desde el 2020 y por lo que veo no parece ningún remake de ningún juego ya preexistente. pic.twitter.com/84Q2G885YuMay 13, 2022 See more

We're seeing a lot of sticky notes. There's a hallway filled with them with words such as "Pervert" and "Creep" written on them, leading down to a creepy entity at the end of the passage. There's also images of rooms filled with trash, along with a woman's face with words such as "I hate myself" peeling off her face. So far, so Silent Hill. The image of the hallway is apparently signed by Silent Hill art director Masahiro Ito.



Many have been hoping for a new Silent Hill game to release ever since Silent Hills was announced. It may be a while before we hear anything official, but there's plenty of hype for one to come soon.