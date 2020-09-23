iPhone 12 release date nears as leak reveals launch day

Apple is reportedly holding its iPhone 12 event on October 13, according to a tipster who contacted AppleInsider. The anonymous source also claims iPhone 12 pre-orders will begin a few days after the reveal on Friday, October 16.

Before you request PTO at work, this source didn't back the information up with any concrete evidence, only claiming they work for a carrier in the Netherlands. Adding a bit more credence to the tip is that the IP address for the message is within range of a carrier's corporate network.

It's possible some carriers have already been briefed on Apple's plans, still, you should view this leak with skepticism until it's confirmed by the tech giant.

These dates echo previous rumors, notably one from leaker Jon Prosser (who has a mostly accurate track record) who said iPhone 12-series smartphones would be announced on the week of October 12. Since Apple almost always reveals its phones on a Tuesday, the leak all but pins the date as October 13.

If the reveal date is accurate, then there's no reason to doubt the pre-order date of October 16. The iPhone 11 was revealed on September 10 last year and pre-orders went on sale three days later, on September 13. We don't see any reason for Apple to change this Tuesday reveal, Friday pre-order pattern.

iPhone 12: What we know

Based on previous rumors, we expect Apple to unveil four new iPhones. Up until yesterday, we were under the impression they would be the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, the latest rumors suggest the entry-level models will be named iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12.

Each of these devices is expected to run on Apple's A14 Bionic chip and feature sub-6GHz 5G with only the "Pro" models gaining mmWave support. The smallest iPhone 12 mini is expected to have a 5.4-inch Super Retina OLED panel while the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro could have a 6.1-inch display. The largest of the bunch, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is rumored to have a massive 6.7-inch screen.

You can catch up on all the latest news and rumors by visiting our regularly updated iPhone 12 hub. If you prefer to be surprised (and the leak mentioned above is legit) then you only have to wait a few more weeks.