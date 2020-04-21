iPad mini now $50 off at Best Buy

Small, yet mighty, the iPad mini is one of the best small tablets you can get. It boasts a vibrant touch screen, speedy performance and now, a cheaper price.

For a limited time, you can get the iPad mini 5 for $349.99 at Best Buy. Normally $399, that's $50 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Apple tablet.

It's also one of the best iPad deals you can get at the moment.

The iPad Mini in Best Buy's sale packs a 7.9-inch Retina Display, an A12 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and Apple Touch ID.

In our iPad Mini 5 review, we were impressed by the tablet's fast performance and bright, colorful display. Although we weren't too keen on the large bezels, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its power and versatility.

Connectivity-wise, the iPad Mini features a Lightning port instead of the USB-C port as found on it's bigger sibling, the Apple iPad Pro.

In real world tests, the iPad Mini's A12 Bionic chip juggled multiple apps at once and delivered fluid Injustice 2 gameplay.

As for the iPad Mini 5's battery life, it lasted 12 hours and 40 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. It surpassed our expectations and of Apple's promise of up to 10 hours of runtime. Simply put, the iPad Mini 5 is the king of small tablets.

Like most Apple deals, this iPad mini Best Buy deal won't last long, so act fast.