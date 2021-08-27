Intel Gamer Days 2021: Best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg and more

The best Intel Gamer Day deals are here so if you're gaming on a budget — rejoice! In partnership with the movers and shakers of PC gaming, esports and streaming, Intel proudly presents Intel Gamer Days 2021.

For the next 10 days, expect to see tons of gaming deals, fun giveaways and exclusive Intel experiences.

From now until September 5, retailers are slashing prices on today's best Intel-powered gaming machines. Now is the perfect time to save big on gaming-specific laptops by Alienware, Gigabyte, Razer and more.

Razer Blade 15 Base w/ RTX 2060 GPU: was $2,299 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Now $900 off, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU and a 512GB SSD. For a Intel Gamer Days, it includes a full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). View Deal

One standout Intel Gamer Days deal from Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition for $1,399. Typically, it retails for $2,299, so that's a whopping $900 discount. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular configuration. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display which lets you play just about any AAA title at high frame rates.

Under the hood it has a 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core processor,16GB of RAM and, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max Q graphics. For your fast file transferring and storage, it houses a speedy 512GB solid state drive.

In our Razer Blade 15 Base Edition review, we praised its attractive aluminum design and near bezel-less display. We gave the Blade 15 Base Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance and battery life.

The review unit we tested had an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU which breezed through our intense real-world multi-tasking. You can expect performance enhancements with this laptop's Core i7-10750H chip.

So if you're looking for a powerful, sleek and attractive gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Base is worth considering. Especially at this discounted price.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. From Amazon to B&H, here are the best Intel Gamer Days sales happening this weekend.

Amazon Intel Gamer Day deals

Razer Blade Pro 17 w/ RTX 2080 GPU: was $3,199 now $2,249 @ Amazon

At $950 off, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is at its lowest price ever. This machine packs a 17.3-inch (3840 x 2160) 300Hz 4K display, 2.2-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. This deal includes a free full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). This deal ends August 28.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 3050Ti GPU: was $1,199 now $1,079 @ Amazon

Amazon's Intel Gamer Days sale takes $120 off the Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54-77KG. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. For a limited time, its includes a full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: $1,299 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the best gaming laptops around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512B SSD For graphics handling, it has RTX 3060 graphics with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. For Intel Gamer Days its includes a full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3).View Deal

The MSI GS75 Stealth w/ RTX 2060 GPU: was $1,749 now $1,640 @ Amazon

Now $109 off, the MSI GS75 Stealth is one of the best gaming laptops you can own, This gaming rig features a 17.3 inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, Intel 2.3 GHz Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and a a 512GB SSD. For a Intel Gamer Days, it includes a full download of Humankind and Crysis Remastered Trilogy (Crysis 1, 2, & 3). View Deal

Best Buy Intel Gamer Day deals

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,349, now $1,119 @ Best Buy

Best Buy Intel Gamer Days sale takes $230 off the excellent Acer Predator Triton 300 SE. As we note in our Predator Triton 300 SE review, it boasts a sleek design, strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11375H 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU and 512GB SSD. This deal bundles one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,849 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop. The machine in this deal has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500nits of brightness, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU. It includes one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. View Deal

MSI GF65 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,099 now $919 @ Best Buy

Save $180 on this MSI GF65 RTX 3060 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. This deal bundles one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.View Deal

Newegg Intel Gamer Day deals

Gigabyte G5 w/ RTX 3050 Ti GPU: was $1,199 now $969 @ Newegg

At $230 off, the Gigabyte G5 is at its lowest price yet during Intel Gamer Days. This powerful gaming rig has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display at144Hz, Intel 2.7-GHz Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3050 Ti GPU and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Newegg

Newegg's Intel Gamer Days sale takes $150 off the MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop. What's more, it's bundled with a free MSI 2021 Loot Box Pack (valued at $100). MSI gaming laptops are renowned for powerful their powerful graphics and overall performance. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q GPU. View Deal

MSI Pulse GL66 w/ RTX 3060 GPU: was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Newegg

Another Intel Gamer Days deal from Newegg slashes $100 off the MSI Pulse GL66 via rebate. This gaming machine is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display and a 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. For graphics handling, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with 4GB of memory gets the job done. Rounding out its hardware specs are a speedy 512GB SSD and a secondary 1TB HDD. This gaming notebook also includes a free MSI 2021 Loot Box Pack (valued at $100).View Deal

B&H Intel Gamer Day deals

Lenovo Legion 7i w/ RTX 2080 GPU: was $2,919 now $2,249 @ B&H

Looking for an extreme gaming machine? B&H's Intel Gamer Days sale knocks a heaping $670 off the Lenovo Legion 7i. This gaming laptop boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, 2.4-GHz Core i9-10980HK 8-Core CPU and 32GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

MSI GS66 Stealth w/ RTX 3080 GPU: was $2,999 now $2,199 @ B&H

Now $721 off, the MSI GS66 Stealth is one of the best gaming laptops arounds. As we note in our MSI GS66 Stealth review, we love its sleek, attractive design and solid gaming and overall performance. We also liked its excellent battery life and blistering-fast transfer speeds. It packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160) 144Hz display, 2.5-GHz Intel Core i9-11900H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: was $749 now $629 @ B&H

This Intel Gamer Days deal from B&H takes $120 off the IdeaPad Gaming 3. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display and runs on a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5-10300H 4-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU covers graphics handling while 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD provides storage.

View Deal