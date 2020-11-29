Hurry! HP Chromebook drops to $149 in can't-miss Cyber Monday deal

Featuring an Intel Celeron processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and an 11.6-inch HD display, this HP Chromebook is a sweet deal for just $149 at Best Buy.

Chrome OS is fast becoming one of the most popular operating systems on the market. It gives you access to the many Google Workspace applications like Google Docs, Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Meets, making the impressive $70 savings even more enticing for budget-conscious consumers looking for a laptop that provides excellent value for your dollar.

This is one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals thus far and we don't expect it to last long (Chromebooks are selling out like hotcakes!).

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: was $219.00 now $149.00

This HP Chromebook is a wonderful tool to check emails, work on documents in Google Docs, or catch up on a few videos during some downtime. If you act now, you can save $70 on this HP Chromebook that features a snappy Intel Celeron processor, an 11.6 inch HD display, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

This HP Chromebook comes with a microSD card slot, two USB Type-A ports, and two USB 3.1 Type C ports as well as a webcam so that you can attend meetings via the Google meets app included with Google Workspace.

It's not every day that you can purchase a fully functioning laptop with a powerful application suite for under $150. With this HP Chromebook, you can get your work done and stay within your budget.

For just $149, you get snappy performance, the slick Chrome OS, the powerful Google Workspace suite, and the ability to quickly save your work on the secure Google drive cloud. Saving $70 and being productive never felt so good.

Cyber Monday is almost here and we expect to see a plethora of deals on today's best mobile gadgets. Be sure to keep an eye on our Cyber Monday hub for the best sales of the season.