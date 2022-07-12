Huge 45% savings on this Razer Seiren X USB mic during Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza

Get the Razer Seiren X USB mic half off during this massive Prime Day deal.

(Image credit: Future)

Budget-friendly USB mics that record good high-end audio are not that easy to find. However, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day deals, you can grab this Razer Seiren X Streaming mic for 45% off. The Razer Seiren X is a portable, space-saving mic noted for its super-cardioid polar pattern that records crystal clear vocals. 

If you have a young podcaster or streamer in your life, the Razer Seiren X is an affordable choice to help them start their content creator journey. During Prime Day, you can sweep in and grab the Seiren X for just $54.99, a savings of $45 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) 

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming mic: was $99.99 now $54.99 (opens in new tab)

The Razer Seiren X Streaming USB mic featers a super-cardioid polar pattern that records crystal clear and crisp audio. The 25mm condenser capsule has a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response, and is a highly portable plug and play, making it user friendly. You can snatch it up right now and save $45 over at Amazon. (opens in new tab) 


The compact affordable and ergonmic-friendly Razer Seiren X Streaming USB mic has been a budget-friendly favorite since its release back in 2017. Known for its ability to record crystal clear audio, simple styling, plug and playability.  This USB mic is a steal for just $49.99. Save $50 on the Razer Seiren X Streaming USB mic (opens in new tab) right now at Amazon. 

