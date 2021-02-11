HP Presidents' Day sale: Save up to 45% on Envy, Pavilion laptops, monitors and more

HP Presidents' Day sale is in full swing right now with savings of up to 45% off HP products. Now is a great time to save on HP laptops, monitors, and essential PC accessories.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent HP Envy x360 2-in-1 with 4K display for $1,249.99. That's $250 off its $1,500 list price and one of the best laptops deals you can get right now. It packs a 15.6-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160) display, 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In our HP Envy x360 review (13-inch) we awarded it Editor's Choice for its outstanding performance, long battery life and stylish design.

Another standout deal is the HP Envy 17-inch Laptop for $1,100 ($300 off). We put this laptop to the test and liked its solid performance, comfortable keyboard and minimalist design. Specs-wise it packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel 2.8-GHz Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. For $220 more, you can upgrade to the 4K display version.

HP's Presidents' Day sale is not all about laptops. You can also get some fantastic deals on today's best monitors. Even better, you get an extra 5% off select monitors when you purchase a laptop.

Right now, you can get the HP 24f 24-inch Monitor for $134.99 ($45). Paired with a laptop, the price drops to $127.99. This micro-edge 1080p display boasts a beautiful aluminum design to complement any workspace. And when you're not focused on work or school productivity, AMD FreeSync ensures lag and blur free PC gaming during your downtime.

If you're bargain hunting for a new gaming display, the HP Omen 25-inch monitor is on sale for $239.99 ($40 off). It has 1080p native resolution at 144 Hz, a 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync for fast, fluid gameplay. Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, three USB 3.0 ports, a DisplayPort, and a headphone jack. It's one of the best gaming monitors we've seen this season. If it sells out, Amazon offers the same deal.

HP's Presidents' Day sale is only as good as stock permits, so don't wait to take early advantage of these huge, money-savings deals.

