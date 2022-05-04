HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 laptop gets epic $400 price cut

HP's Chromebook x360 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops for the money. And for a limited time, you can scoop one up for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 on sale for $549. Usually, this 2-in-1 retails for $949, so that's $400 in savings. It's the lowest price ever for this laptop and one of the best Chromebook deals we've tracked all season.

HP Chromebook x360: was $949 now $549 @ Best Buy

Now $400 off, the HP Chromebook x360 is a solid value if you want an affordable 2-in-1. It features a 13.5-inch (1920x 1289) touch screen, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, UHD Graphics, and 256GB SSD. Its 360 degree flip-and-fold design enables use in laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes.

The HP Chromebook x360 is a portable Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop . It delivers fast performance, smooth video calls, and ample storage. With its 360-degree flip-and-fold design, you can use it in laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes.

Specs-wise, It features a 13.5-inch (1920x 1289) touch screen, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, UHD Graphics, and 256GB SSD. You also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and 100GB of free Google One cloud storage for one year via Google Perks. .

We didn't test this exact model, however, in our HP Chromebook x360 14c review , we praised its solid build, cozy keyboard, and great sounding Bang & Olufsen speakers. The laptop in this deal looks identical to its sibling, only it's just a half-pound heavier.

Weighing in at 3 pounds 0.7-inches thick, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is on par with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 . As for ports, HP outfitted it with two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

The HP Chromebook x360 is a great value if you're looking for a 2-in-1 Windows laptop alternative.