HP Chromebook x360 14 drops to $339 in cheap 2-in-1 laptop deal

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 Chromebooks for the money. And for a limited time, you can scoop one up for an incredibly low price.

Currently, Best Buy has the HP Chromebook x360 14b on sale for $339. Usually, this 2-in-1 retails for $419, so that's $80 in savings. It's the lowest price we've seen for this laptop and one of the best Chromebook deals in town.

HP Chromebook x360 14 deal

HP Chromebook x360 14b: was $419 now $339 @ Best Buy

Now $80 off, the HP Chromebook x360 is a solid value if you want an affordable 2-in-1. It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, UHD Graphics 605, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Its 360 degree flip-and-fold design enables use in laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes.View Deal

The HP Chromebook x360 14 is a portable Chrome OS-powered 2-in-1 laptop . It delivers fast performance, smooth video calls, and ample storage. With its 360-degree flip-and-fold design, you can use it in laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes.

Specs-wise, it packs a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium Silver N5000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage (expandable via microSD). You also get 15GB of Google Drive cloud storage and 100GB of free Google One cloud storage for one year via Google Perks. .

We didn't test this exact model, however, in our HP Chromebook x360 14c review , we praised its solid build, cozy keyboard, and great sounding Bang & Olufsen speakers. The laptop in this deal looks identical to its sibling, only it's just a half-pound heavier.

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds 0.7-inches thick, the HP Chromebook x360 14 is slightly heavier but just as thin as the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 . As for ports, HP outfitted it with two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a headphone jack.

At just $339, this HP Chromebook x360 14 is a great value if you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop.