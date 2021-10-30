How to find the best deals on Black Friday 2021: Shopping tips and tricks

Black Friday is the busiest and biggest retail holiday of the year. Shoppers can snag deep discounts on laptops , tablets, monitors , headphones , gaming and more. Big-ticket items like TV monitors will also get notable markdowns.

The best Black Friday electronics deals slash 50% off or more today’s most coveted tech. So if you’re budget conscious, Black Friday is the best time of the year to save. For bargain hunters, Black Friday is the best time of the year to score the best discounts.

More: Black Friday deals 2021— best early sales

And with so many sales out there, Black Friday can become overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We’re lending our Black Friday expertise and tips to help you find and get the best deals.

Our Black Friday survival guide will help make sense of Black Friday and save big.

As always, we'll be compiling a Black Friday 2021 list with the top deals from the sale. Keep a close eye Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

What stores have the best Black Friday deals?

During the holiday season, major stores and smaller retailers offer the best Black Friday deals. Online retail giant, Amazon and big-box retailers Best Buy, Target and Walmart run huge Black Friday sales events.

You can also find solid Black Friday tech deals at Samsung, Newegg and PC Richard & Son. Dell, HP, Lenovo and Microsoft are also renowned for Black Friday deals on laptops and accessories.

Expect to see online and in-store Black Friday deals with curbside pickup and home delivery options. Keep in mind that Black Friday store hours and product availability may vary by location, so call ahead of time for more information.

What time is the best time to shop on Black Friday?

Typically, the best time to shop on Black Friday is right after you’re done with Thanksgiving dinner. Although Black Friday falls on November 26, there are plenty of Black Friday-worthy deals out there right now.

According to the National Retail Federation’s October 2021 Consumer Holiday Survey , 49% of consumers are browsing and buying early. Retailers in turn are also beating the holiday rush. Amazon Epic Deals and the Best Buy Early Deals Event are now in full swing with some of the best prices of the year.

Meanwhile, Walmart’s Black Friday ad reveals a host of upcoming jaw-dropping deals. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days savings event starts November 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET online and November 5 at 5:00 a.m. ET at a Walmart near you.

So if you can’t afford to wait, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to shop for today.

Make a Black Friday list

When you’re shopping on Black Friday, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when grocery shopping, you can make a list for Black Friday. You can create lists on Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart when browsing the web or using their dedicated shopping app.

Some Black Friday deals are so irresistible that they may trigger impulse shopping. You’ll want to set a budget for yourself to make sure you don’t overspend. And when you see an item you want, we recommend you compare prices across retailers to be sure you’re getting the best price.

Select retailers like Best Buy will price match competitor deals or refund you the difference if you find a product elsewhere for less.

Track prices

While we’re on the topic of price tracking, Camelcamelcamel is a free Amazon price tracker that offers comprehensive details about price history. For instance, a quick search of the MacBook Air sold for as low as $849 within the past month.

With Black Friday being synonymous with the best prices of the year, we expect an even bigger discount of perhaps $799 or less.

Sign up for a membership

Having an Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus or Best Buy membership can net you early access to deals, exclusive deals, and expedited shipping perks.

Amazon Prime offers a free same-day delivery service in select zip codes. Free two-day shipping is also available on eligible items within the US. Amazon Prime costs $119 for a one-year membership and $12.99 for monthly subscribers. If you don’t want to commit just yet, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial.

Meanwhile, Walmart Plus members get unlimited same-day free delivery that covers over 160,000 items from tech to household essentials. By comparison, Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day risk-free trial which you can sign up for here.

This year, Walmart Plus members get access to Black Friday deals online 4 hours early.

Additionally, you can get a My Best Buy membership free which offers exclusive deals all year round.

Whether you plan to buy that gadget you’ve been eyeballing or want to shop early, block your calendar and get ready for big savings.