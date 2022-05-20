How to eject water from your Apple Watch

The latest Apple Watch has been made for all things water-related sports and fitness, making it an ideal smartwatch for those looking to track laps at a pool or find out how far they've surfed. But the wearable's water-based tracking also comes with a handy water feature: Water Lock.



The Apple Watch may be water-resistant up to 50 meters, but that doesn't mean water can't get into the wearable when you're swimming, surfing, or even having a shower. Water Lock keeps your Apple Watch locked while you're in water, and even ejects water once you're finished. To keep your Apple Watch nice and dry, read on.

How to eject water from Apple Watch

Anyone with an Apple Watch Series 2 or newer can easily switch on the Water Lock. Much like how you use your Apple Watch as a flashlight, you can turn on the feature by accessing the Control Centre. Turning it on will lock the screen so it doesn't respond to unintentional inputs while users are in water, and switching it off with the Digital Crown handily ejects water from the Apple Watch's speaker.



Below you'll find a quick guide to turning your Apple Watch's Water Lock feature on and off to eject water.

On your Apple Watch, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to access the Control Panel.

to access the Control Panel. Once open, scroll down and tap on the water drop icon .

. A water drop icon will appear at the top of the watch face.

(Image credit: Future)

To eject water, turn the Digital Crown until the display says its "Unlocked."

until the display says its "Unlocked." A series of sounds will play to clear water in the speakers. Once done, the Apple Watch can be used as normal.

There you have it. You can do this multiple times in case water still remains. It's a handy feature for any swimmers and surfers, and is even useful when used in the shower. Although, Apple doesn't recommend using its wearable in the shower, as soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions and perfumes can affect it.



