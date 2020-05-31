"Can I connect my AirPods to my PC?" you ask. The answer is yes, you can.

Pairing your AirPods to a PC may not be as swift as connecting them to an iPhone or macOS device, but you can certainly connect your Apple wireless earbuds to a Windows 10 system with ease.

However, don't expect the full range of features you'd enjoy if you were using an iPhone or a macOS system. For example, you won't be able to use Siri voice commands with your AirPods while it is connected to a non-Apple device.

Without further ado, here's a step-by-step guide on how to pair your AirPods with your Windows 10 PC.

How to connect your AirPods to your PC via the Settings app

The first step to take is not on your PC, but on your AirPods' charging case. We will show you how to make your AirPods discoverable by switching on the Bluetooth pairing mode.

1. Insert your AirPods into their charging case. Make sure to keep the lid open.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

2. Press and hold the circular back button on the case. Let go when you see a blinking white light.

3. Open the Settings app on your PC. Click on "Devices." A window titled "Bluetooth & other devices" will pop up. A quicker way to pull up this window is to type in "Bluetooth" in the search bar; click on "Bluetooth and other device settings."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

4. Make sure the Bluetooth option is toggled on. This will make your PC receptive to nearby Bluetooth signals.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Click on the plus sign next to "Add Bluetooth or other device." This will prompt a new window titled "Add a device" to appear.

6. In the "Add a device" window, select "Bluetooth." This will prompt Windows to search for nearby Bluetooth-enabled devices.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

7. Your AirPods should appear on the list of discoverable devices. Click on it to get your AirPods paired and connected with your PC. You should receive a confirmation window that says, "Your device is ready to go!"

(Image credit: Microsoft)

How to connect your AirPods to your PC via the Action Center

Accessing the Settings app isn't the only way to pair your AirPods to your PC. You can also connect your wireless earbuds to Windows 10 via the Action Center.

Like the first step above, press and hold the back button on your AirPods' charging case until a flashing white light appears. Make sure to keep the lid open.

1. Click on the Notifications icon on your taskbar. It should be located on the far right of your taskbar, next to the date and time. The Action Center will appear. Alternatively, you can also press the Windows key and "A" simultaneously.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

2. Click on the word "expand" if the Action Center is collapsed. Select "Connect."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. A panel titled "Connect" will appear on the right-hand side of the screen. Windows will search for your AirPods.

4. Click on your AirPods on the list. Your wireless earbuds will automatically pair with your PC.