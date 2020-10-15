Go go go! These noise-cancelling wireless earbuds are only $30 in post-Prime Day deal

The best noise cancelling earbuds deals have not stopped, even if Prime Day 2020 screeched to a halt on October 14. Soundbeats TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds are now on sale for only $30.

We haven't reviewed the Soundbeats TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds ourselves, but the glowing Amazon reviews reveals how incredible this deal is. These earbuds have earned a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars!

Soundbeats TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds: was $40 now $20 @ Amazon You'll get to save 25% on these Clear Voice Capture (CVC) noise cancelling headphones that reduce environment noise to ensure clear calls. The Soundbeats TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds offer a superior listening experience with ultra-realistic audio. These earbuds are also waterproof and sweat-free, so you can workout with these and walk in the rain without any worry. The Soundbeats TrueShift2 Wireless Earbuds also features sensitive touch controls for easy-as-pie audio management.View Deal

