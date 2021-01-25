Ghost of Tsushima PS5 project in the works — potential sequel or next-gen port?

Ghost of Tsushima may be getting a potential PS5 sequel or upgraded port, based on a brief description on a developer's LinkedIn stating they're working on a game for PS5.



Discovered by ComicBook, the listing revealed that Sucker Punch Production's cinematic video producer Dave Molloy updated his About status on LinkedIn, saying he is “presently working on the Ghost of Tsushima game for Sony PS5.” Given the number of awards the 2020 PS4-exclusive title won and the stars we gave it, this is exciting stuff.



Molloy's About description has now been changed, stating only that he is working on the game for "Sony PlayStation." Sorry, you can't fool us!





Ghost of Tsushima PS5: Sequel or port?

There's no concrete information on whether Ghost of Tsushima PS5 will be a direct sequel or port, although there has been a previous tease of a second game thanks to a job listing posted last year that searched for people to write stories set in feudal Japan.



That's not all, as the start of 2021 saw another job listing for a combat designer on Sucker Punch's website. This is all pointing towards a sequel, but as the game has only been out since July 2020 with its free co-op DLC released in October, it seems a tad too soon and optimistic to think of a brand-new title.



Although, we could get an upgraded PS5 port that comes with added DLC — somewhat of a 'Complete Edition' with upgraded visuals, frame rates, etc.



Nothing was mentioned of a Ghost of Tsushima sequel launch during Sony's PS5 trailer at CES 2021, but we did see plenty to look forward to this year. However, unless the PS5 scalper problem is resolved, not many of us will get our hands on any potential Ghost of Tsushima upgrade.

