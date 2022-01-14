Get £10 off Horizon Forbidden West preorder on PS5: Daily Deals

Trending

Horizon Forbidden West is not even out yet, and you can already get £10 off the price if you get the PS4 version and take advantage of the free PS5 upgrade!

But that's not all. You can also get 15% off Pokémon Arceus Legends, a tenner off Elden Ring, an amazing 14-inch MacBook Pro discount at BT and much more.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £59 @ Amazon
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,775 @ BT

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14 (512GB SSD): was £1,899 now £1,775 @ BT
The newly released 14-inch MacBook Pro is already £100 off on Amazon. It starts with an 8-core M1 Pro chip (upgradeable to M1 Max), gorgeous mini LED display, 16GB RAM, 14-core GPU and 512GB of storage. 

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,233 @ BT

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16 (512GB SSD): was £2,399 now £2,233 @ BT
You can also get over £100 off the 16-inch model too. This has the same specs as the 14-inch model above, but comes with the added benefit of the far larger screen for productivity.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15
Pokémon Legends Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1: was £299 now £229 @ Currys

Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1: was £299 now £229 @ Currys
This packs a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an Intel Celeron chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. This laptop is a worthwhile addition for any casual user who has basic productivity and binge watching needs.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo
Save 6% on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in this brand new colour. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo

Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink): was £58.85 now £32.98 @ ShopTo
Save 6% on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in this brand new colour. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

