Get Nintendo Switch Online for free with the epic gaming bundle deal

Amazon's best Nintendo Switch deals are ramping up with what appears to be Prime Day 2022 preview. The online retailer is giving away 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for free.

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch microSD with 12 month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for $34.99 (opens in new tab). The card itself typically costs $34.99, so you're basically getting the Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for free (valued at $34.99).

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch MicroSD Card w/ Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month Family Membership: was $70 now $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 128GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch expands your Switch console's game storage. With high-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensures fast game loads. Nintendo's Switch Online family membership lets up to 8 Nintendo Accounts access online gameplay, exclusive games, and over 100 retro NES and Super NES titles.

SanDisk manufactures the industry's best storage accessories including licensed Nintendo Switch microSD cards. The microSD card in this deal features a 128GB of storage and a design that sets itself apart from standard SanDisk microSD cards. Its bright red finish with "Mushroom" Super Mario Bros. graphic makes it a must-have collectible for Nintendo fans.

If you're a Nintendo Switch owner, you know how easy it is to max out your game storage. As an alternative, Amazon also offers the SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch microSD with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe physical game for $89.93 (opens in new tab) ($23 off)

Thanks to read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively — file transfers and loading times are ridiculously fast. That means you can spend less time waiting and more time playing your favorite digital games. For peace of mind, the SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch is backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

The Nintendo Switch Online family membership included in this deal opens up a world of benefits. It lets up to 8 Nintendo Accounts access online gameplay, exclusive games, and over 100 retro NES and Super NES titles. Additional membership perks include automatic save data and a dedicated Switch online app.

So if you to get the most out of your gameplay, don't let these Nintendo Switch bundles pass you by.