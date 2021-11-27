Get $10 off Metroid Dread and join your favorite bounty hunter's interstellar journey

Even as Black Friday winds down, we're still seeing tons of stellar Black Friday Switch deals. Here's one in particular you may want to investigate...

Right now you can get Metroid Dread for $49 from ANTonline, which is $10 off the retail price of $59. Newer Nintendo games rarely go on sale, so be sure to snap up this continuation of a classic for a good price while you can.

Metroid Dread is the newest game in the classic Metroid franchise. Fans waited for this game for years. 19 years, to be exact. And according to many fans, it was well worth the wait.

Join Samus in her journey to discover the source of strange transmissions coming from a remote planet harboring dangerous parasites. Retaining the side-scrolling gameplay style of the original games, Metroid Dread takes us on another immersive adventure with a few new exciting mechanics sprinkled in.

Don't miss $10 off this highly anticipated game continuing the story of our favorite galactic bounty hunter Samus Aran.