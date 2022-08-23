Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to watch Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers and more

Gamescom Opening Night Live is airing today, and although we know a few of the games to expect, you can expect plenty of surprises too.

Hogwarts Legacy, Sonic Frontiers, Outlast Trials, and The Callisto Protocol will make an appearance at some point during the two hour livestream, which is set to feature more than 35 games.

We can also expect unannounced titles to make an appearance, which of course has the internet going wild with speculation. 2K sent out a cryptic tweet that merely says "BioShock" two days ago. Some believe this was for the 15 year anniversary and that there's nothing more to it, but others have a strong feeling that a new BioShock game will get announced at the show.

How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 starts today at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST and can be watched on either Twitch or YouTube. The show will last for around two hours and features more than 35 games. Fans all over the internet are desperately clamoring for rumors, with the most juicy being that a BioShock taking place in Antarctica will act as a sequel to the beloved franchise.

Today's @gamescom Opening Night live will run about 2 hours in length and feature more than 35 games on stage - a combination of previously announced titles and new unannounced games.August 23, 2022 See more

I'm personally hoping we get a first look at FromSoftware's Armored Core, which was leaked earlier this year and hints towards a hardcore revival of the company's classic franchise. Elden Ring had its gameplay shown off during 2021's Summer Games Fest, so it's not beyond reason to think the company would work with Keighley again to show of its next game.

Borderlands also sent out a tweet of three shaded characters with the text "see you tomorrow," which likely means we'll see Tales from the Borderlands' sequel get a huge unveiling.