Game on! The $1,500 Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is on sale at Best Buy

The 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (GU603HM-211.ZM16) is one of the best gaming laptops we've uncovered in our never-ending search for the best Black Friday deals of 2021. Hunting for the ideal gaming rig is never an easy task, but this one is worth a gander for sure, and you can pick it up right now for less than $2K.

Best Buy is shilling the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop for $1,500. That's $350 off the regular price of $1,850, which will leave some extra coin for a few actual PC games. If 2021 is your year for rock-'em-sock-'em gaming, treat yourself to an upgrade with this Black Friday laptop deal, since it won't last for long.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop Black Friday deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,850 now $1,500 @ Best Buy Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop: was $1,850 now $1,500 @ Best Buy

Asus ROG 16" WQXGA 165Hz Gaming Laptop (GU603HM-211.ZM16): This 16-inch gaming notebook packs a pixel-pushing punch, and under the hood you'll find all the specs you need for most power-hungry VR games. Expect top-notch performance with 16GB of RAM combined with an Intel Core i9 CPU and generous 1TB SSD; the beautiful 2560 x 1600 display has a super swift 165 Hz refresh rate, and the more-than-capable Nvidia RTX3060 GPU keeps everything running smoothly, no matter how frenetic the action gets.

The 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop is definitely a contender in this year's cutthroat competition for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals. It's in the same wheelhouse as the MSI GF65, in fact, which is also on sale at Best Buy for the occasion.



This gaming rig is packing a bright 16-inch 2560 x 1600 display, an 11th-Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. If you need a laptop that can handle demanding gaming titles, you're unlikely to be disappointed with this bad boy. Heck, when we reviewed the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 earlier this year, it handily earned an Editor's Choice award.

And not for nothing, but the people have spoken: this gaming notebook has an average star rating of 4.1 on Best Buy's website (out of 200+ reviews). Happy customers had no problem trading off the ROG Zephyrus M16's relative bulk (4.2 pounds, 14 x 9.6 x 0.8 inches) for the awesome "oomph" that's under the hood. And with this kind of power, you better believe it can double as your primary workstation or video editing laptop, too.

In terms of connectivity, this laptop includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a headphone jack; there's also a microSD slot for seamlessly storing and transferring files.

Black Friday 2021 is just a couple of days away, and there are plenty of excellent deals for today’s most coveted mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Read our full Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review.