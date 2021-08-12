Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bonus offers free $50 gift card

Samsung's next-gen smartwatch the Galaxy Watch 4 is finally here with pre-order bonuses in tow. Big-box retailer Best Buy now offers a tempting Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order deal for early adopters.

For a limited time, when you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 from Best Buy for $279, you'll get a $50 Best Buy gift card. You'll receive your e-gift card once your order is fulfilled or picked up in-store. To claim your $50 Galaxy Watch 4 pre-order bonus, you must have a valid e-mail address.

Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) Pre-order: $279 w/ free $50 gift card @ Best Buy

For a limited time, get a free $50 gift card when you pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 from Best Buy. The new Galaxy Watch 4 sports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. Samsung's new smartwatch keeps you connected with calls and texts on the fly. What's more it's features packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout tracking, advanced run coaching and real-time ECG monitoring. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gives the Apple Watch Series 6 a run for its money. The smartwatch in this deal features a 44mm (450 x 450) AMOLED display, Exynos W920 dual-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Just like its competitor, it has a built-in heart rate monitor, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and Wi-Fi connectivity. And with GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo global positioning built-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 is a great companion for biking, hiking and camping. Rated IP68 water resistant to 164 feet, the Galaxy Watch 4 is suitable for swimming in the pool.

With a weight of 1.07 ounces, the Galaxy Watch 4 is lighter than the Apple Watch Series 6 (1.29 ounces). So if you're in the Samsung ecosystem and want to add a wearable to your arsenal of gadgets, the Galaxy Watch 4 is worth considering.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 4 will ship before its August 27 slated release date.