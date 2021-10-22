Galaxy Book Pro hits record low price of $759 in Amazon Epic Daily Deal

The Galaxy Book Pro is portable, powerful and boasts a gorgeous AMOLED display. Among today's Amazon Epic Daily Deals, our favorite Samsung laptop is now cheaper than ever.

Today only, you can get the Editor's Choice Galaxy Book Pro for $759 on Amazon. Traditionally priced at $1,100, that's $340 off and the Galaxy Book Pro's lowest price ever.

In terms of early Black Friday laptop deals, this is one of the best we've seen yet.

Galaxy Book Pro deal

Image Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $759 @ Amazon

This Amazon epic daily deal takes $340 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro, which drops it to an all time low price. The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 20 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for powerful and reliable PC. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best laptops for power users and business pros. The laptop featured in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the S Pen equipped Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. In one test, we launched 25 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously while streaming videos and touching up photos. The Galaxy Pro 360 never wavered. We expect the performance of the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Weighing in at 2.3 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches in dimensions, the Galaxy Book Pro is more portable than most 15-inch laptops. It's slimmer and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro supplies you with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop.