Forget the iPad mini! Get this Lenovo tablet for $89 in this epic Black Friday deal

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 in this Black Friday tablet deal is certainly no iPad Mini, but it's much easier on your pockets than the top-of-the-line Apple tablet.

This Lenovo tablet, packed with Google Assistant taking the center spotlight in its UI, is only $89 at Best Buy. It also comes bundled with a charging dock. This tablet typically retails for $100, so you're saving your hard-earned cash for other deals you'd like to snag on Black Friday.

Black Friday tablet deal

Lenovo Smart Tab M8: was $89 now $99 @ Best Buy

This Black Friday tablet deal offers you the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 for only $89 at Best Buy.

When we reviewed the Lenovo Smart Tab M8, we fell in love with some endearing features, such as Google Lens, which allows you to take photos of objects in your environment, and Google taps into its massive search-engine database to find you similar images. This is a feature that's excellent for when you spot an unknown object or animal — Google Lens will gladly help you figure it out.

The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 spotlights Google Assistant in its Ambient Mode setting, which transforms the tablet into a smart display. With Ambient Mode, you can display a photo slideshow, manage smart home devices with Google Assistant, get email updates and more — all while it’s charging on its dock.

Black Friday tablet deal: Lenovo Smart Tab M8 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The battery life on the Lenovo Smart Tab M8 is fantastic, lasting 14 hours on a charge. Yes, you read correctly — 14 hours! In our review of the Lenovo Smart Tab M8, we loved the tablet for its bundled charging dock, colorful display, attractive design and affordability.

The Smart Tab M8 runs on Android Pie (Android 9.0). It is lightweight and portable, sporting dimensions of 0.3 x 4.8 x 0.5 inches and a weight of 10.7 ounces. It has an 8-inch, 1280 x 800-pixel display, 2GB of RAM and a quad-core processor. The Lenovo Smart Tab M8 earned a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on Best Buy, so we're not the only ones raving about this tablet.

