Forget the AirPods Pro! Powerbeats Pro are just $159 in this awesome Cyber Monday deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are excellent AirPods Pro alternatives and this Cyber Monday deal has them back at their lowest price ever.

Right now, Best Buy has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for $159. These stylish and comfortable wireless earbuds usually retail for $250, so that's $90 in savings. For active users, the Powerbeats Pro design is a big upgrade from Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro and this deep discount is one of the best early Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen so far.

Powerbeats Pro (Lava Red): was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal brings the Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones back to their all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods with superior sound quality and more reliable physical buttons.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Moss): was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal brings the Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones back to their all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods with superior sound quality and more reliable physical buttons.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro (Spring Yellow): was $249 now $159 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal brings the Powerbeats Pro wireless headphones back to their all-time low price of $159. The headphones are sweat-resistant and offer an around-the-ear hook design for better stability than the AirPods with superior sound quality and more reliable physical buttons.

The Powerbeats Pro are among the best headphones for the money with much better sound quality than the standard AirPods and much longer battery life.

The wrap-around-the-ear design gives them a much more secure fit and combined with the water and sweat resistance they are absolutely phenomenal for fitness. Just like the second-gen AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro features Apple's H1 chip. This allows for instant connectivity to your phone and easy switching between Apple devices. Because neither earbud takes priority, each is paired constantly, and you can charge one while using the other.

The Powerbeats Pro are an excellent pick for anyone looking for a pair of rugged wireless earbuds with excellent sound quality. solid pick if you're looking for a pair of sweat-proof earbuds.

Cyber Monday deals are here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Cyber Monday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.