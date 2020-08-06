Final Fantasy 16 could be a timed PS5 exclusive: What we know

Fans have been dying for any semblance of information concerning Final Fantasy Remake 2 and Final Fantasy 16. Recently, FF7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura hinted that part 2 of the remake will come out sooner than fans think. But, in the meantime, we do have some scrap of news concerning Final Fantasy 16.

According to a leaker on Resetera, Square Enix's rumored Final Fantasy 16 may be a timed PS5 exclusive. Here's what we know so far.

What we know about the Final Fantasy 16 rumor

Anyone can hop on Resetera and post any kind of prediction or information that could be dubbed as a leak. However, this Resetera poster who says FF16 is a timed PS5 exclusive, Navtra, made a nearly accurate prediction of all of the games at the June PS5 event.

The only game they missed was Final Fantasy 16. There were previous rumors suggesting that Final Fantasy 16 would get announced sometime this summer, which gives Navtra some credibility.

Still, take all unofficial information with a spoonful of skepticism. Even if a credible leaker posts factual information at the time, plans can always change from behind the developer's curtain.

We highly doubt we'll see Final Fantasy 16 at the PS5 State of Play today, but stay tuned for some hopefully cool PS4 and PS VR announcements anyway.