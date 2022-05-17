Epic 4K TV deal: Toshiba M550 75 inch Fire TV with Alexa voice remote for $749

Toshiba's M550 75 inch Fire TV with Alexa voice remote lets you find and stream content hands-free. If you're long overdue for an upgrade, this big screen 4K smart TV can be had for an insanely low price.

Right now, you can get the Toshiba M550 Series 75 inch 4K Fire TV for $749 from Best Buy via Amazon. Usually, it retails for $1,399, so that's a staggering $650 in savings. This is the cheapest price this TV has ever sold for and one of the best smart TV deals you can get. It's rare to find a 75 inch television at this low price.

You can get it directly from Best Buy for the same price.

Toshiba M550 75 inch 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $749 @ Amazon

This epic TV deal takes a massive $650 off the 75 inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

Toshiba's M550 series Fire TV with Alexa voice remote makes it easy to access movies and TV shows. Enjoy the convenience of having live TV, your favorite streaming channels, and apps all together on one home screen.

The M550 features a sleek, thin bezel and 75-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 120Hz display with 16:9 aspect ratio. Ensuring great looking gameplay, Toshiba engineers gave the M550 a 480 motion rate to support auto low latency mode.

Video enhancing Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ imaging technology ensures a realistic, cinematic viewing experience. Meanwhile, DTS Virtual: X provides truly immersive audio whether you're streaming movies, music or gaming.

For connecting a gaming console, laptop or other external devices, the Toshiba M550 supplies you with plenty of ports. You get four HDMI ports, a USB port, RF antenna, RCA composite video input, L/R audio input composite, digital audio output, and headphone jack.

Now $650 off, the 75 inch Toshiba M550 is an incredible value for the price.