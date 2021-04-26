Elden Ring might be at E3 as Bandai Namco is set to appear

Elden Ring, two words that are practically synonymous with Big Foot, might finally be uncovered, or revealed, at E3's 2021 showcase.

According to E3's official participating companies list, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. — the company publishing Elden Ring — is set to appear alongside a number of AAA video game companies.

Why it's not just false hope

First of all, I can believe, damn it. Secondly, Elden Ring has been in development for quite awhile and FromSoftware has been pretty quiet about everything, which is honestly understandable since gamers unhealthily hype up games way too much.

I wouldn't show a single piece of the game either if I knew things may or may not be cut, as it happens with most AAA titles, just to avoid a situation like Cyberpunk 2077. Plus, FromSoftware had to work around the pandemic as well as the fact that the game all but has to launch on next-gen consoles (now technically current-gen).

However, it's entirely possible that Elden Ring might not show up, as Bandai Namco has two other games that have been in the works: Scarlet Nexus and Tales of Arise. Not to mention that Bandai Namco could certainly announce new games. It certainly has an unrelenting force of anime titles to throw at people.

Despite that, we have technically seen some Elden Ring footage already that leaked back in February. At the very least, the game is playable, so there's something to show off. And FromSoftware has been known to show off its games at E3 specifically. We're still over a month away, so stay tuned for more E3 news.