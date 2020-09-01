Echo Buds return to $89 all-time low price in early Amazon labor Day sale

Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale is here with extender summer savings. The retail giant is discounting on a range of headphones and gaming gear.

As part of the sale, Amazon has its Echo Buds on sale for $89. Regularly priced at $129, that's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these buds. It's one of the best cheap headphone deals you can get right now.

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're back on sale for $89.99 ($40 off). View Deal

Amazon's Echo Buds are the best wireless earbuds to buy on a budget.

Design-wise, they retain a familiar clean, metropolitan look as seen in Amazon's Echo family of audio products. Pairing them to your device requires you to simply open the charging case and hold down the pairing button for a few seconds.

Moreover, Echo Buds are IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant like the AirPods Pro and Jabra Elite Active 75t. This means you can use the Echo Buds for your workouts without the fear of sweat damaging them.

They also provide decent noise-cancellation against surrounding noise and support Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for hands-free use.

At $40 off, the Echo Buds are a solid choice if you're looking for a pair of decent wireless buds under $100.