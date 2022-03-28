Echo Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds hit record low price of $49 at Amazon

Snag Amazon's 2nd gen noise-cancelling earbuds for the cheap

Echo Buds 2 wireless earbuds
Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are among the more affordable wireless earbuds out there. If you want great sound and active noise-cancelling for less, the Echo Buds 2 are worth considering. 

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Buds 2 for just $49 at Amazon. Normally, they cost $119, so that's $70 off and marks an all-time low price for the Echo Buds. 

This is one of the best earbuds deals we've seen at Amazon outside of Prime Day. Best Buy mirrors this deal. 

Amazon Echo Buds 2nd Gen: was $119 now $49 @ Amazon
At just under $50, the Echo Buds 2 are more affordable than ever. Amazon's 2nd generation true wireless earbuds offer quality sound, active noise-cancellation and sweat-resistance. They pair instantly with iOS and Android devices and provide up to 5 hours of battery life (up to 15 hours with the charging case). If you're looking for sub-$50 noise-cancelling earbuds, the Echo Buds 2 offer a great value for the price. 

If you're on a budget, Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are the best noise-cancelling earbuds for the money. They feature premium speaker drivers, active noise-cancelling, sweat-resistance, and up to 5 hours battery life ( up to 15 hours with its charging case).

Although we didn't test Amazon's flagship earbuds, Echo Buds 2 reviews from customers average 4.1 out of 5 stars. Satisfied owners praise the earbuds' sound quality, comfortable fit and hands-free Alexa support. According to feedback, the Echo Buds 2 are easy to setup, pair instantly with devices and provide decent noise-cancellation. 

By design, Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are small, lightweight and compact. They're on par with today's top-rated AirPods alternatives like the Galaxy Buds 2 and Pixel Buds A-Series

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Echo Buds 2 support Siri and Google Assistant alongside Amazon Alexa. This means you can make calls, manage audio playback, set reminders, and more using just your voice. 

The Echo Buds 2 are a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for lightweight wireless earbuds for working out and distraction-free listening. 

