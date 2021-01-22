Download Resident Evil Village Maiden Demo today — only for PS5

Resident Evil Village has been shown off at the Resident Evil showcase, and it came with the release of an exclusive demo for the PS5 — sorry other consoles, you'll have to wait.



The demo is available for PlayStation 5 users right now, just head over to the PS Store and get it downloaded. This isn't your typical demo though, as players won't be in the shoes of Ethan Winters, the protagonist of Resident Evil Village.



In fact, they'll be in the shoes of the elusive Maiden, and there won't be any combat elements in the demo. Quite like Resident Evil 7's demo that let you explore the infamous Baker Family mansion, that came bundled with a bunch Easter eggs and clues.

Players will get to explore a section of the castle they'll inevitably come across in the main game, and while the Maiden can attack or block, they'll still be attacked by the swarm of bugs the 'daughters' of Lady Dimitrescu, the Vampire Lady we saw in the gameplay trailer.



The demo currently is only available for PS5. However, the showcase mentioned a new, separate demo will be available for all other consoles, this includes PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC, this Spring.



So, does this mean PS5 owners will be the only ones able to play Maiden? Will the other demo be akin to Resident Evil 2's One-Shot demo? Something we'll have to wait and see.



Either way, Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, 2021 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. All those with PS5 consoles, head to the PlayStation Store and start downloading.



Looking to finally get a PS5? Unfortunately, scalpers are still at large, but there may be a little hope down the line.