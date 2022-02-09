Dell XPS 15 falls to $881 in early Presidents' Day deal

Presidents' Day laptop deals are rolling in early with huge discounts on today's best notebooks. One standout deal offers our favorite 15-inch laptop for a stellar price.

During Dell's sitewide sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for just $881 via coupon, "50OFF699". Previously $1,199, this laptop is now $318 cheaper than usual. This one the best prices we've seen for this machine and one of the top Dell deals from the sale.

Dell XPS 15 deal

Dell XPS 15 Laptop: was $1,199 now $881 @ Dell

Dell takes $318 off the 2020 model Dell XPS 15 via coupon, "50OFF699". This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, 2.5-GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD graphics. For transferring and storing files, it's outfitted with a 256GB SSD.

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops for business professionals and students alike. The notebook in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 12000) matte display, 2.5-GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Intel UHD graphics. That's all you need for everyday tasks like creating documents, streaming videos, web browsing, and light gaming.

As we state in our Dell XPS 15 (2020) review, this laptop has an attractive, premium chassis, and bright, vivid display. Its great overall performance during testing garnered a high rating of 4/5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. Although the laptop we tested was tricked out with a Core i7 CPU and 32GB of RAM, we expect seamless Intel chip performance to be on par with the laptop in this deal.

Dell's design engineers gave the XPS 15 its lightweight, yet durable build forged from anodized aluminum and carbon fiber. Moreover, the XPS 15 has one of the best webcams you'll find on a premium laptop which makes it great for Zoom meetings.

For your connectivity needs, the Dell XPS 15 is outfitted with a full SD card reader, USB Type-C port, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a wedge lock slot and a headphone jack. With a weight of 4.5 pounds, and measuring 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches, the XPS 15 is on par with competitors like the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) and 16-inch MacBook Pro (4.3 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches).

Overall, the Dell XPS 15 is a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable laptop for work or school.