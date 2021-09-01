Dell Labor Day sale: Up to 70% off monitors for gaming and work setups

Dell's Labor Day sale is now live with jaw-dropping discounts on select monitors so get ready to save. The sitewide sale takes up to 70% off the latest Dell and Alienware monitors for gaming and work setups.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor for just $249. It typically retails for $399, so that's $150 off its normal price. This is one of the best Labor Day deals on monitors we've seen so far.

For a limited time, save $150 on the Dell S2721QDS 27-inch monitor. It has a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution at 75 Hz, the minimum response time of 4ms and 3W built-in stereo speakers. When you're not engrossed in productivity, AMD FreeSync technology helps ensure a smooth, tear-free gaming experience.

Dell is renowned for manufacturing some of the industry's best personal computer peripherals. The Dell S2721QDS monitor is one of the best monitors for the money. It features a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 75 Hz refresh rate and a minimum response time of 4ms. Built-in AMD FreeSync technology helps ensure a smooth, tear-free gaming experience.

Although we didn't test this monitor, feedback left on Dell's website rates it 4.7 out of 5 stars. Happy customers rave over its exceptional picture quality, adjustable viewing angles and easy set up. Others note how it's perfectly sized for business and personal use.

Looking for a gaming monitor instead? Dell's Labor Day sale also features some excellent deals for the gamer crowd.

One standout deal is the Alienware 25-inch Gaming Monitor for $569 ($340 off). It has a native resolution of 1920 x 1080-pixels, a high refresh rate of 360Hz and a 1ms response time. It's AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible which means you can enjoy tear-free, buttery-smooth gameplay with zero lag.

These are just a couple of examples of the best monitor deals from Dell's Labor Day sale. Here are few more noteworthy discounts from the sale:

Elevate your productivity and entertainment with $240 off the Dell S3221QS monitor. This 32-inch anti-glare curved 1800R screen sports a three-sided ultrathin bezel design that looks great in any setting. Its 4K 3840 x 2160-pixel resolution panel at 60Hz supports HDR content streaming for cinematic-like viewing. You can also buy it from Amazon for the same price.

Save $200 on the Dell S3422DWG 34 Curved Gaming monitor during Dell's Labor Day sale. It features a native pixel resolution of 3440 x 1440 at 144 Hz and a 1ms response time (2ms GtG). Great for both gaming and productivity, this 34-inch 1800R curved screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio envelops you with minimal distractions. Amazon has it for the same price.

Save $340 on the excellent Alienware AW2521H 25-inch gaming monitor (AW2521H) with HDR10 during Dell's Labor Day sale. Built for serious gaming, it packs a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, a high refresh rate of 360Hz, 1ms GtG response time. AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible technology synchronizes the graphics and monitor to ensure tear-free, buttery-smooth gameplay. By comparison, it's $22 cheaper than Amazon's current price.