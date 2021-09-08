Dell extends Labor Day sale with $308 off RTX 3060 Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. Currently, Dell's extended Labor Day sale takes hundreds off this powerful machine.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 for $1,371. Normally, it would set you back $1,679, so you're saving $308 with this deal. This is one of the best Dell deals available this week.

Alienware m15 R5 deal

For a limited time, save $308 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop. This Ryzen Edition machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory on board.

Dell's latest Alienware's m15 Ryzen Edition R5 is one powerful AMD-charged gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a high refresh rate of 165Hz and 3ms response time. Its chassis houses a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. There's a speedy 256GB solid-state on board for safekeeping your important files.

In our Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition review, we praised its sleek, attractive design, comfortable keyboard and beautiful display. We gave the m15 Ryzen Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid overall and gaming performance.

In one test, we opened up 45 Google Chrome tabs — some running Twitch, YouTube, Tweetdeck, Google Docs and Google Sheets. We launched a few shopping and news apps for good measure and the m15 didn't stutter. In our lab, it scored 7,288 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test which beats the premium laptop average of 6,823.

Design-wise, the m15 R5 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 14 x 10.7 x 0.5~0.9 inches, it's on par with its predecessor, the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches). It's a pound heavier than the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (4.4 pounds, 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches) and lighter than the Asus ROG Strix Advantage G15 (6.6 pounds, 13.9 x 10.2 x 1.1 inches).

If you're looking for an Alienware laptop with AMD hardware, the m15 Ryzen Edition is a solid option.