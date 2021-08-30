Death Stranding 2 is on its way according to Norman Reedus

Death Stranding 2 might be Kojima Productions' next game. Lead voice-actor Norman Reedus revealed that he was in negotiations for another game, specifically mentioning a Death Stranding sequel.

"I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," Reedus said to Brazilian site AdoroCinema. "In negotiations right now. So... yay!" This was reported by IGN Brazil during a discussion about the 11th season of The Walking Dead.

What we know about Death Stranding 2

It's possible Reedus is referring to a DLC for the Director's Cut, but Death Stranding feels like a new franchise in the making. It wouldn't be surprising if Death Stranding 2 ends up being the next game from Kojima Productions.

I love Death Stranding, and I cannot wait to get my hands on the Death Stranding Director's Cut. As far as Death Stranding 2 goes, there are various directions for the plot, especially since the ending presents a different kind of world. There's a lot of rebuilding that needs to be done by the cross-country mailman.

We already know Kojima is hard at work on a new game, at least the concept for it anyway. We also know that the next project will include "societal elements," which lines up with Death Stranding's gimmicks.

Death Stranding Director's Cut launches on September 24, 2021 for PS5, so stay tuned for our review.