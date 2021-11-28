Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021: $700 LG OLED and more

Cyber Monday has yet to begin, but it's still hands down the best time of the year to buy a TV. Pre-Cyber Monday TV deals are now available at electronics retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, PC Richard, and more.

Whether you want the best discount on a TCL TV or the best HDMI 2.1 TV for for PS5, Xbox Series X, we've got you covered.

With so many post Black Friday TV deals to sort through, investing in a new TV can get overwhelming. That's why we're hand-selecting the best TV deals and listing them here. Our Cyber Monday TV deals list will not only help you save, but also get you the best bang for your buck.

Looking for a 55-inch 4K TV under $400? Right now, you can get the Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED 4K Smart TV for $399 at Amazon. Typically, this TV costs $649, so you're saving $250. It's its lowest price yet and among the best late Black Friday deals at Amazon.

With its 55-inch 2160p panel and Quantum Dot technology, the Insignia F50 series TV delivers vivid pictures with colors that pop.

If you're looking for the best TV for PC and console, Amazon also offers the LG OLED C1 4K TV for $1,796 ($700 off). It's this TV's lowest price of the year and one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen yet.

We tested its sibling, the LG CX48 OLED and bestowed it with our Editor's Choice award for its pristine picture and great sound. It's a solid investment if you're looking for a new home entertainment system centerpiece.

Cyber Monday falls on November 29 and we expect to see weeklong discounts on today's best mobile gadgets. In the meantime, visit our Black Friday deals live blog for the best deals still happening right now.

Here are the best Black Friday TV deals you can shop today.

Best pre-Cyber Monday TV deals

LG C1 OLED 65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon LG C1 OLED 65-inch: was $2,499 now $1,796 @ Amazon

With a huge saving of over $700, you seriously can't go wrong with an LG 4K OLED TV. What makes this particular model so special is that it's Nvidia G-Sync compatible, has a 1ms response time, and best of all HDMI 2.1 ports. That means it's the best TV for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED 4K Smart TV: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon Insignia 55-inch F50 QLED 4K Smart TV: was $449 now $399 @ Amazon

This Amazon Cyber Monday deal knocks $50 off the 2021 model Insignia 55-inch F50 Series QLED 4K Smart TV. Its 55-inch 2160p panel employs Quantum Dot technology which produces saturated, precisely defined colors for vivid pictures with colors that pop. Own it now for its lowest price ever.

TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon TCL 4 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $379 @ Amazon

Save $220 on the 65-inch inch TCL 4 Series 4K Roku TV at Amazon. It delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console.

Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Samsung Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Samsung

This standout Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deal knocks $1200 off this 65-inch Samsung 8K TV. With its groundbreaking infinity bezel design, intuitive Smart TV features, and lifelike resolution, this is more than just a screen; it’s an immersive viewing experience. Best Buy has it for the same price.

LG BX Series 65" OLED Smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,696 @ Newegg LG BX Series 65" OLED Smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,696 @ Newegg

Newegg brings us an amazingly low price on this 65" LG BX Series 4K OLED TV by knocking off $603. That's 26%! Don't miss out on the beautiful self-lighting OLED framed by an incredibly thin bezel, and connect to your sound system with ease thanks to the integrated Bluetooth system. Get and additional $100 off with promo code BTCBX

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung

This epic TV deal knocks $1,000 off the 75-inch Samsung Q80A 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you can get 100% color volume. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. Amazon has it for the same price.

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy Samsung 55-inch QN85A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This excellent Best Buy Cyber Monday deal knocks $400 off the 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV monitor. It features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 4K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs: up to $3,500 off @ Samsung Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TVs: up to $3,500 off @ Samsung

Samsung Cyber Monday deals knock up to $3,500 off Samsung Neo QLED 8K. It features direct full-array backlighting, Quantum 8K processor, and 100% color volume Quantum Dots. It supports streaming services like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, CBS, and more. What's more, it includes Smart TV with Bixby Voice support for hands-free operation.

Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy Sony 65-inch X90J 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

This standout Cyber Monday TV deal slashes $300 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia X90J 4K Smart TV. This big screen TV monitor features a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR and XR Triluminos Pro color. It has Google TV built-in which lets you browse thousands of TV shows and movies from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount TV, Peacock and more. It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control of your TV.





TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED Roku TV: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal at Amazon takes $100 off the TCL 6 Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV. One of the best 4K TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume.

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 Series 4K Smart TV: was $1,199 now $749 @ Best Buy

This Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy knocks $450 off the LG NanoCell 70 series smart TV. It provides an immersive viewing experience which lets you enjoy movies and TV shows in stunning rich detail, clarity and color. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can search and play content hands-free.

TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy TCL 6 series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

This TCL TV Cyber Monday deal knocks $300 off the 2021 model TCL 6 series 65-inch 4K TV. Mini-LED technology enhances contrast, brightness, and uniformity. Meanwhile, quantum-dot technology enhances performance further with better brightness and wider color volume. The result? Exceptionally vivid, lifelike picture performance in any setting.

Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90J: was $1298 now $998 @ Crutchfield Sony BRAVIA XR-55X90J: was $1298 now $998 @ Crutchfield

Sony's Bravia XR-55X90J is now $300 in this Cyber Monday deal. This 55-inch display boasts a UHD Smart LED with HDR. If you're in need of a 4K TV with a 120Hz native refresh rate under $1,000, this is worth checking out.

