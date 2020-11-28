Cyber Monday phone deals 2020: Sales on iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and more

The best Cyber Monday phone deals are here to help you out if it's time for a smartphone upgrade. Retailers and network carriers are all offering big discounts on the best smartphones.

Whether you are in the market for a new phone yourself or someone special, now is the perfect time to pick one up and save hundreds. We're currently seeing tons of Cyber Monday phone deals on the iPhone 12, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 5 and more.

The new iPhone 12 starts at $699 for the iPhone 12 mini and AT&T has one the best Cyber Monday phone deals so far. For a limited time, when you purchase the iPhone 12 Pro Max at AT&T, you'll save $700. That brings it down to just $399.99 from its $1,099.99 list price. The discount also applies to the Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 mini. Even better, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for FREE with this huge markdown.

To get this deal, you need to buy the iPhone 12 on AT&T's 30-month leasing plan, subscribe to an AT&T Unlimited plan, and trade-in an eligible device.

The Apple iPhone 12 is the best smartphone for most people.

It packs a 6.1-inch (2,532 x 1170) Super Retina OLED display, an Apple A14 Bionic processor, 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

In our iPhone 12 review, we loved its beautiful design and excellent cameras. We were so impressed by its unmatched performance and battery life that we gave it the Editor's Choice stamp of approval.

Not an iPhone phone? Don't worry there are plenty of other Cyber Monday phone deals to be had. Here are best deals out there right now.

Best Cyber Monday phone deals

Moto G7 Power: was $250 now $174 @ Amazon

Motorola's G7 Power is an excellent budget smartphone for the price. It has a 6.2-inch display, solid performance, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can easily get you through multiple days on a single charge. You aren't going to find a better option below $200.

Motorola Moto G Power: was $250 now $179 @ Amazon

Motorola's G Power is a fantastic budget smartphone for the price. It has a 6.4-inch, Full HD+ display, a triple-camera setup on the rear, and a massive 5000mAh battery for multi-day battery life. At $179, you can't find a better budget deal.

OnePlus 8 Pro Unlocked: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the 256GB Unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G smartphone. This phone is unlocked and compatible with GSM + CDMA/4G LTE + 5G networks.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Unlocked: was $1,199 now $949 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus bumps up the display size to a 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display. It uses the same versatile triple camera array as the S20 while adding a time-of-flight sensor for better portraits. And that same powerful Snapdragon 865 processor is present to deliver excellent overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G Unlocked: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon

This Cyber Monday phone deal knocks $250 off the Galaxy Note 20 5G. Packing a 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's one of the best Android phones to buy.

Google Pixel 5 5G: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 5 is an incredibly versatile smartphone with 9+ hours of battery life, a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, an excellent 12MP camera and 5G capabilities, this phone has everything you could need. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. What more could you ask for?

Google Pixel 4 Unlocked: was $642 now $524 @ Amazon

Save a whopping $118 on the already discounted Pixel 4. The Pixel 5 is the heir to the Google flagship throne, which translates to discounts on the Pixel 4. It packs a 5.7-inch OLED Smooth Display (2280 x 1080), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Its camera setup consists of a 12.2-MP primary wide and 16-MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom on the back and an 8-MP front camera.

Google Pixel 4XL Unlocked: was $899 now $777 @ Amazon

Save $122 on the Pixel 4XL for a limited time. Big brother to the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4XL packs a 6.3-inch OLED Smooth Display (3040 x 1440), Snapdragon 855 CPU, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's a 12.2-MP main;16-MP telephoto camera setup on the back complemented by an 8MP front camera.