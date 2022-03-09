Capture One for the new iPad Air with M1 is coming soon: here's what we know

In conjunction with Apple announcing the M1-powered iPad Air 5, Capture One announced that its photo editing software is coming soon for the new iPad. For photographers who shoot run and gun street photography, or work anywhere in the field, this is a huge development as it allows them to instantly view their work, make adjustments, and even edit. It also allows clients to see how the work will look on a beautiful display in moments, which is a huge benefit.

Thanks to the iPad Air 5's USB Type-C port, you will be able to shoot tethered to the iPad, and with double the transfer speeds of the old model it will make speedy viewing and edits possible. Capture One promises the functionality users have grown to appreciate that have made it an industry standard for professional photoshoots.

Capture One for iPad could deliver levels of performance seen only in laptops and desktops, with the company stating, "blazing fast desktop-like speed with full touch and gesture functionality, combined with native support for Metal – allowing you to interact with your images like never before." That is a bold statement to make, but the M1 CPU has been a major win for Apple in every iteration so far, so I don't doubt that the iPad Air 5 will be a major game-changer for creatives.

Along with the expected high-performance, image development quality and workflow smoothness are also promised to be equal to laptops and desktops. If this holds, photographer's kits will get smaller and lighter, and content delivery speeds could also increase a great deal. If you get the iPad Air5 with 5G connectivity, sharing photos from a location becomes a breeze.

You can sign up right now to get a beta test version of Capture One for iPad and start taking advantage of the feature-rich Capture One software. It appears that you can test it out on your current iPad as long as you've updated it to iOS 15.