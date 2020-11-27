Black Friday sale drops Beats Solo3 headphones to lowest ever price

Want a fantastic set of cordless headphones at a hefty discount? Right now you can pick up a pair of Beats by Dre Solo3 wireless headphones for cheap in one of the best Black Friday deals of 2020.

Amazon just knocked $81 off its asking price for the Beats Solo3, bringing the new price tag to just $119, the lowest it’s ever been. Head over there now to snap up a pair while stocks last.

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones: was $199.95 now $119 @ Amazon

Providing good-quality listening for up to 40 hours without a recharge, and sporting an iconic, eye-catching design, the Beats Solo3 are ideal for music-lovers everywhere. Right now they’re at an all-time low price of $119, so don’t sleep on this deal. View Deal

The more affordable cousin of the Solo Pro, the Beats Solo3 feature excellent sound quality and practically peerless bass, ensuring your music has a thundering low end. They pair within moments thanks to Apple’s W1 chip and while optimized for iOS, work well with Android too, delivering a reliable, unfaltering Bluetooth connection.

The W1 chip also helps you squeeze a little extra out of the Beats Solo3’s battery. With 40 hours of charge, the headphones should easily provide a week or two of regular listening. Their ‘Fast Fuel’ charging feature allows them to recover three hours of battery in just five minutes, so if you’re in a rush and find they’ve run flat, you won’t be left without your favorite tunes.

With an attractive, iconic design, the Solo3 are a good choice if you’re after headphones that both look and sound great. Grab a pair for $119.95 while this bargain price lasts.