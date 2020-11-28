Black Friday laptop deal! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Core i5 CPU is $200 off

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 has slashed $200 from its original price in this epic Black Friday laptop deal, making the highly praised slate even more appealing at such a palatable price.

The 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 3 is now $799 at Amazon — this is much better than its original price of $1,000. We reviewed this Surface Laptop 3 and not only did it earn a 4-out-of-5 star rating, but it also won an Editor's Choice badge for its refined design and impressive performance.

Black Friday laptop deal: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,000 now $799 Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, one of the best ultraportable laptops on the market, is now only $799 in this incredible Black Friday laptop deal. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in this Black Friday sale has a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD and Windows 10 Home. The keyboard deck of the Surface Laptop 3 has Alcantara fabric that you won't be able to stop touching! It's only $799 at Amazon.View Deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in this Black Friday laptop deal comes equipped with a 13.5-inch, 2256 x 1504-pixel display. Although we reviewed a Core i7 Surface Laptop 3 configuration in our review, it's worth noting that we praised the ultraportable Microsoft laptop for its sharp and vivid display, excellent performance and comfortable keyboard.

We also love its elegant and premium design. The keyboard is made with Alcantara fabric, which feels plush and luxurious. At just 2.9 pounds and 0.6 inches of thickness, the Surface Laptop 3 is lightweight and compact, making it an excellent choice for users who prefer portable form factors.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 in this Black Friday sale comes with an Intel Core i5-1035G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. In our testing, we discovered that the Surface Laptop 3 offers decent battery life with a runtime of 9 hours and 17 minutes, which can last you all day at work and school.

Black Friday tablet deal: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Whether you're at the office, working at home, or commuting, the best feature about the Surface Laptop 3 is its high-performance internals wrapped inside a thin and lightweight form factor. It's only $799 at Amazon.

Black Friday deals are here and there are tons of deals on the industry’s tech. Be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday laptop deals page to stay on top of this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.