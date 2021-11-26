Black Friday Chromebook deal! This Lenovo laptop drops down to $160

This is the best Black Friday Chromebook deal you can get. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3, a versatile Chrome OS machine, is only $160 at Amazon. That's a whopping 50% off its original price!
This 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a sleek, portable Blizzard White design. You'll want to hurry up before this limited Black Friday laptop deal disappears.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 Black Friday Chromebook deal
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3: was $320, now $160 @ Amazon
Wow! This Lenovo Chromebook is only $160 in this incredible Black Friday laptop deal. One of its best selling points is that its a 2-in-1.
Lenovo is known for making some of the best Chromebooks around. For example, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best-selling Chrome OS devices so far! That's why we're happy to recommend the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 in this incredible Black Friday Chromebook deal.
As you can tell by its name, one of its best selling points is that its flexible and vertible. It has a 360-degree hinge that lets you transform the laptop into several modes, including tent mode and tablet mode.
As for specs, it comes with a MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage and a sleek, portable Blizzard White design. Because Chrome OS mainly operates on the cloud, you don't need too much internal storage anyway.
Built for swift connectivity, this notebook computer includes a variety of USB ports for your everyday needs.
