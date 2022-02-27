Best free streaming services: Watch TV and movies online for free

The best free streaming services let you consume TV shows and movies anytime, anywhere at no cost. If you don't mind seeing occasional ads, there are tons of free cable alternatives available.

In fact, many of the best free streaming services are owned by major networks. For example, NBC is the parent company of Peacock TV (if you haven't already guessed) and Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) owns PlutoTV. Cable company Comcast refuses to be beaten and has its own live and on-demand TV streaming service, XUMO.

You can access free TV and movie sites directly via a web browser or install an app. Tubi, one of the best free streaming services, is available as a free download for iOS, Android, Xbox, PlayStation, and smart TVs.

While popular paid subscriptions like Netflix and HBO Max offer streaming with no ad interruptions, these services can add up. And as January 2022's Netflix price hike proves, monthly fees are subject to increase over time.

Whether you want to supplement your subscriptions or stream for free, you've come to the right source. Here are our top picks for today's best free streaming services.

Best free streaming services for TV and movies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Peacock Free streaming service with upgrade options TV Shows and Movies: 40,000+ hours, 50+ live channels | Live Channels: 50+ TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site 40K + hours of programming 50+ always-on channels Telemundo Spanish-language content Ads

Peacock is one of the best free streaming services for everyone. It has movies, TV shows, daily news, sports, and pop culture. Peacock also offers plenty of kids' shows and movies as well as Telemundo Spanish language content.

Peacock's free tier includes 40,000+ hours of blockbuster movies, TV shows, and more than 50 live channels. Free subscribers also get next-day access to current freshman series and curated channels like "SNL Vault" and "Family Movie Night."

To watch Peacock for free, all you need is a valid email address to access thousands of hours of content. Users have the option of upgrading to Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus for access to more content and limited or no ads.

Peacock is available on just about every platform, so you can view your favorite content from anywhere. Stream on Chrome OS, macOS, Windows laptops, or iOS and Android phones and tablets. You may also watch Peacock on Smart TVs and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Browse Peacock TV channels

(Image credit: Pluto)

2. PlutoTV Free streaming services with genre-specific channels Library: 50+ channels, 1000+ on demand | Platforms: Web, mobile, TV, console TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site 250+ channels 1000+ on demand TV shows and movies Ads

Pluto TV is a great option for anyone looking for genre-specific channels. With 250+ channels and 1000+ on-demand TV series and movies, Pluto has something for everyone.

Scroll through the channel guide and you'll see a variety of streams across every category. Choose from entertainment, news and opinion, sports, gaming, music, kids' content, and more.

Unlike other free ad-supported streaming apps, Pluto TV does not require you to sign up to watch programs. However, you may opt to sign up if you want to sync your favorites and watchlist across multiple devices.

Browse Pluto TV channels

(Image credit: Tubi)

3. Tubi Free streaming service with tons of content for kids Library: 20,000+ hours of content | Platforms: Web, mobile, TV, console TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site 20,000+ hours of content Tubi Kids content Ads

Tubi is among today's top free TV and movie streaming sites with a dedicated app. This ad-supported streaming service affords you access to 20,000+ hours of streaming content.

Its library packs a host of blockbuster films from movie houses like MGM, Lionsgate, and Paramount. Viewers can also enjoy live TV streams of local, world and sports news. Tubi Kids is also a welcome feature with its massive collection of shows and movies for kids of all ages.

Tubi is available on the web and for Android, iOS, Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox via the Tubi app.

Browse Tubi's channel guide

(Image credit: Xumo)

4. Xumo Free streaming service with 190+ channels and growing Channels: 190+ channels | Platforms: Web, mobile, TV, console TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site 190+ channels Black cinema channel Kids and family channels Ads

Xumo aims to be your one-stop free live and on-demand TV and movie streaming service. It features a growing library of 190+ different channels consisting of several genres.

In honor of Black History Month, viewers can stream dedicated content via channels like Kevin Hart's LOL! Network, Xumo Black Cinema, Bounce XL, Fox Soul. Music lovers can jam to their favorite tunes or stay up-to-date on music news with Vevo '80s, Vevo Pop, and Billboard channels.

Xumo is a solid pick if you want to stream music videos, news coverage, stand-up comedy, sports, and more from multiple platforms. Like its competitors, Xumo is accessible via the web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs.

Browse XUMO's channel guide