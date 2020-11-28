Best Cyber Monday VR deals 2020

The best Cyber Monday VR deals are trickling in with mind-blowing discounts on popular VR-ready laptops, VR headsets, VR consoles and more.
Today, Amazon has the HTC Vive Cosmos on sale for $599. Normally this virtual reality headset would cost you a smooth $700 so that's $100 off its regular price. It's the lowest price this VR headset has ever dropped to. It's also among the best Cyber Monday VR deals we've spotted so far. It features a sharp display, great audio, and a solid app with tons of games.
Another Cyber Monday VR deal you can get now is the $349 PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man bundle. Although this VR kit is designed for the PS4 console, you can also set it up on the PS5. You'll just need to request a free PlayStation Camera adapter direct from Sony here.
The PSVR Marvel's Iron Man bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock.
- Oculus Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset: was $314 now $299 @ Gamestop
- Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset: $310 @ eBay
- Sony PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon
- Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" VR Ready Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell
- KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $15 @ Amazon
HTC Vive Cosmos VR Headset: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the HTC Vive Cosmos VR headset. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this VR headset. It features a sharp display, great audio, and a solid app with tons of games.
Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset: $299 @ Gamestop
Although it's too soon to see any Oculus Quest 2 deals, this newly released device is the best VR headset for the price. The latest version of the popular standalone VR headset enhances everything we loved about the original Oculus Quest.
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Headset: was $310 @ eBay
The best discount we can find on the Oculus Rift S is on eBay at the moment. This is the lowest price we've seen so far. It sports a smart, comfy design and gorgeous display. It supports tons of games and exclusives so you can blast, slash and soar your way through the Oculus library.
KIWI design Silicone Oculus VR Headset Earmuffs: was $24 now $16 @ Amazon
These earmuffs are specifically designed for the Oculus Quest/Quest 2 VR headset. They reduce noise leakage and feature a soft silicone design for a custom fit. Save $8 via a clickable coupon on Amazon.
PlayStation VR Marvel's Iron Man Bundle: $349 @ Amazon
This PlayStation VR bundle includes a Playstation VR headset, a Playstation camera, 2 Playstation move motion controllers, Marvel's Iron Man VR blue-rays disc, and Demo disc 3.0. Best Buy also has this VR bundle in stock.
Sony PlayStation 4 Camera: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon
Combined with the PlayStation wireless controller's light bar, the 3D depth-sensing technology in the PlayStation Camera ensures precise player tracking. This camera also works with the PS5 console along with a free adapter, courtesy of Sony which you can request here.
Alienware Area-51m R2 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2,349 now $1,763 Dell
Dell's Cyber Monday 2020 sneak peek takes up to $846 off VR-ready Alienware Area-51m R2 gaming laptops — prices start at $1,763.99. This machine packs a 17.3" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.9-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10700 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory does the graphics handling.
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: was $1,099 now $974 @ Amazon
The VR ready Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy thanks to its lightning-fast SSD and epic battery life. Best Buy has the base model on sale for $999.99. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, a Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's the perfect laptop deal for students who want a school laptop that can double as a casual gaming rig.
Asus TUF FX506 Gaming Laptop: was $799 now $599 Best Buy
At $200, the Asus FX506 is a solid value gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.5-GHz i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics,
and a 256GB SSD. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there.
