Best back to school value deal: Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet bundle for $299

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus tablet bundle is a cheaper iPad alternative. It packs a stunning 2K display, powerful 8-core processor and ships with bonus accessories.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with Keyboard and Pen for $299 (opens in new tab). Usually, this bundle would cost you $399, so that's $100 in savings. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this tablet bundle. It's also among the best back-to-school tech deals out there.

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with keyboard and pen bundle. The tablet in this deal packs an 11 inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400 nit touchscreen, 2.05-Ghz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Lenovo's Tab P11 Plus tablet bundle is ideal for college students and anyone else looking for a flexible device. It has an 11 inch 2K (2000 x 1200) 400 nit touchscreen, 2.05-Ghz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And what's more, it ships with its own keyboard and stylus for that laptop feel and for taking notes.

Although we didn't test this tablet, Lenovo Tab P11 Plus reviews from satisfied Lenovo customers rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Users praise its great picture and audio quality alongside its overall performance.

Design-wise, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is sleek and premium. Its slim bezel colorful touch display is bright enough for comfortable viewing outdoors. The tablet's quad speakers with Dolby Atmos provide an immersive experience whether you're streaming music or movies. With a rated battery life of 15 hours on a single charge, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is a reliable tablet for getting things done and consuming content.

