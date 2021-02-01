Best Apple Arcade games in 2021

If ever you needed an excuse to play more games and tuck into Apple Arcade, having to stay at home is a pretty good one!

For those who don’t know, Apple Arcade is a curated subscription service with more than 100 games that you can download and play — all for the cost of just $4.99 a month. The service was originally launched for iPhone and iPad , but is now available on Mac.

I already hear the PC master race sighing and I see the console gamers rolling their eyes at us. It’s easy for many to dismiss Apple Arcade as “that one with the phone games” — or something that doesn’t have “real video games” unlike Xbox Game Pass . And I say to you, that couldn’t be more wrong.

Because, while you can’t fire up Doom Eternal on your M1 MacBook Pro , there are many great single player and multiplayer experiences that make the low-entry price worthwhile. So settle in, pick up your Apple device, and game on.

Here are the best Apple Arcade games you can play right now:

1. Sayonara Wildhearts

(Image credit: Simogo)

Straight outta Sweden, this is a fascinating award-winning neon-lit rhythm game that takes you on a big visual journey across some of the catchiest songs you will ever hear.

Much like the best albums, the gameplay passes you by fast, as this unique combination of music and art makes for a provocative experience. But also, much like your favourite LPs, you’ll notice something new with every listen — making this a highly replayable, moving experience.

2. Mini Motorways

(Image credit: Dinosaur Polo Club)

Road infrastructure management is a bit of a dry topic. But developer Dinosaur Polo Club has turned it into an addictively simple-yet-deep strategy gaming that is gorgeous to look at and listen to.

Daily and weekly challenges keep the replayability up, and when you get into the flow of planning and replanning routes, it can be a hypnotic experience. The only question now is: what form of transport they will get us to manage next? Air travel? Cruise ships?

3. Reigns: Beyond

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

My girlfriend saw me playing Reigns and called it “King Tinder,” which perfectly sums up how this works; the beauty of it lies in the simplistic gameplay concealing the sheer depth of the game and your impact upon it.

Much like Tinder, you simply swipe left and right on a series of decisions, which has an effect on a range of key indicators. With this latest iteration, however, Nerial Limited has thrown all of that royalist stuff out the window and given us a fascinatingly unique sci-fi story to play through.

The core binary decision gameplay is still going strong with some surprises thrown in there for good measure. Simply put, there’s nothing else around that is quite like this.

4. Lego Builder's Journey

(Image credit: LEGO)

Think Monument Valley but with Legos, and you'll get to summing up Builder's Journey. Telling the simple story of a father and son finding their way through a Lego world, this isometric puzzler is all about building paths to navigate across 34 lengthy M.C. Escher-esque stages.

No spoilers, it's jaw-dropping how much of an emotionally wholesome plot this delivers through such a minimalist design. You’ll come to love the chilled outlook and feel of Builder's Journey and the brain-teasing gameplay will keep you hooked all the way through to the credits.

5. The Pathless

(Image credit: Giant Squid)

You may have seen The Pathless before as a trailer on one of Sony’s PS5 game showcases last year. It’s a puzzler that is ambitious in scale, paired with a gorgeous orchestral track and a visual style with real personality.

Giant Squid's beautiful open-world drips with atmosphere as you navigate with grace (thanks to fluid movement mechanics at its core) to come across a whole range of environmental puzzles, packed with lore that adds to the fantasy story.

Something of this scope proves the bonkers value for money of Apple Arcade, as The Pathless alone is more than worth the price of admission.

6. ChuChu Rocket Universe

(Image credit: Sega)

Is anyone here old enough to remember the Dreamcast? ChuChu Rocket was not the most graphically intensive game at a time when polygons meant everything in the impending shadow of the PS2 launch — the black box that (spoiler alert) went on to eventually kill Sega’s console aspirations for good.

But once that passed, people realized just how good of an action puzzler ChuChu Rocket was, and it turns out, guiding ChuChus through mind-bending levels works really well on an iPhone.

If you want a sense of nostalgia without blowing the dust of your Dreamcast in the attic, or you don’t even know what I’m talking about and just want a good puzzle game, this is a great option to pick up and play.

7. Assemble With Care

(Image credit: UsTwo)

In this unique experience, ustwo Games tells the story of Maria — a repairperson extraordinaire who’s paying for a continental journey by fixing things for customers, spanning from old gadgets to items of sentimental value.

The one-handed touch controls, bright visuals and chill soundtrack make for an easy experience to pick up and play for those of all ages. And each fix reveals a heartwarming undercurrent of wholesomeness.

Yes, we can see the irony of playing a game all about repairing stuff on a device that is notoriously hard to repair. But that doesn’t stop us from loving the calm methodical gameplay of this charming adventure from the minds behind Monument Valley.

8. Bleak Sword

(Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Think about what would happen if you put the tough-as-nails combat of Dark Souls into a game that shares a lot of graphical inspiration with Undertale, and then stick that game on a touchscreen device. Sounds like hell, right? Well, you’d be wrong.

With arguably the best combat gameplay system I’ve ever experienced, Bleak Sword is a tense action game consisting of dodging, parrying and slaying a whole slew of monsters in dungeons that drip with gothic 8-bit atmosphere.

This is a Souls game boiled down to its essentials and made a cinch to play on the go.

9. Mutazione

(Image credit: Akupara Games)

And now, for something completely different. One key benefit of Apple Arcade is the sheer variety of experiences available — and the game Mutazione is a shining example of that.

To call this an "adventure game" (as so many people have done) misses the point in the same way that calling it a "gardening game" does an injustice to Die Gute Fabrik’s creation. Yes, tending to your garden is at the core of this title, but it's about the experience as a whole.

From the immersive story and atmosphere that grabs you by the scruff of the neck from your first button press, to the hypnotic gameplay tropes that encourage you to slow down and take in the world. Mutazione is a unique title that you have to try.

10. NUTS

(Image credit: Joon, Pol, Muuutsch, Char & Torfi)

Yes, a first-person game where you set up cameras to catch a fleeting glance of a squirrel does sound dull on paper, but stay with me. Under the skin of this relaxing puzzler is a small, but brilliant story of mystery and intrigue, one that brings an “all is not as it seems'' level of creepiness to the affair.

And I’d be remiss to not shine a spotlight on the incredibly stylised visuals — the art design is striking and makes this a memorable experience on its own merit.