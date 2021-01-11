Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones return to record low price

The stylish Beats Solo Pros are among our top picks for best noise cancelling headphones. That's why we're so excited to share this excellent deal that lets you snag them for an all time low price.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Beats Solo Pro (Light Blue) wireless headphones for $170. When not on sale, these headphones cost $300, so that's $130 off their normal price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen these headphones drop down to. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've seen yet.

Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $170 @ Best Buy

Now $130 off, Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones have never been cheaper. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. Snag them now for a stellar price. View Deal

The Beats Solo Pro among one of the best Beats headphones to buy.

They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and provide p to 22 hours of battery life.

In our Beats Solo Pro review , we were impressed by their sound quality, and noise-cancellation. We also liked how easy they were to pair and gave them an overall rating of 4.5 out 5 stars.

During testing, we found that the Beast Solo Pros offer more-balanced sound than previous-gen Beats ear cans. Their 40mm drivers handle just about any genre of music you throw at them. Powered by Apple's H1 chip, the Solo Pros pair seamlessly with Apple devices including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhone.

What's more, Audio Sharing support lets you wirelessly share songs, podcasts or movies with someone else wearing Beats headphone or AirPods. This makes it easy for you and a friend to enjoy streaming content together.

Simply put, the Solo Pros are a solid pick if quality sound, noise-cancellation, and style are priority.