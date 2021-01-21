Be quick! PS5 and Xbox Series X restocked at GameStop today — in limited supply

GameStop announced it will have a limited number of PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles in stock today, along with some Nintendo Switch console bundles if you've given up on trying to nab a next-gen console.



Unfortunately, scalpers buying next-gen consoles in bulk (in particularly the PS5) hasn't stopped even months after the big launch. Probably why GameStop announced in a tweet encouraging potential buyers to turn on post notifications once they have them in stock

❗Heads up❗-- A limited number of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, AND Nintendo Switch console bundles will be available tomorrow on https://t.co/CYyCoH1dWE. We’ll let you know when they're live, but you might want to turn on post notifications so you don’t miss out! pic.twitter.com/tC3dUBDbKlJanuary 20, 2021

GameStop's next-gen console restock will only be available for those in North America, so keep your eye on the money over at gamestop.com.



There is no word if GameStop has security measures in place to stop potential scalpers from buying up all the stock, unlike Game who has, "strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible."



That being said, there's no end in sight for scalpers to stop, as Microsoft has even stated that supply shortages could go on until April, 2021. Yikes. Regardless, it means that buyers will have to be quick to click once stocks come in for the foreseeable future. Who knows, the constant stock shortages could mean other gaming means, including cloud gaming, could see a spike.