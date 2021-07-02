Apple Watch Series 5 with 40mm stainless steel case gets $236 price cut

The Apple Watch Series 5 40mm stainless steel smartwatch is now on sale for a stellar price. So if you're looking for a stylish wearable to add to your arsenal of gadgets, here's a deal for you.

Currently, Amazon offers the GPS/LTE model Apple Watch Series 5 40mm smartwatch for $512. When not on sale, this Apple Watch retails for $749, so that's a $236 discount. It's this Apple Watch 5's lowest price ever and among the best Apple deals we've seen yet.

Apple Watch deal

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm/GPS/LTE): was $749 now $512 @ Amazon

At $236 off, the stainless steel model Apple Watch Series 5 is at its best price yet. This stylish smartwatch is swim-proof and can track your activity, sleep and heart rate. And with cellular support on board, you can take calls, send texts and check your email without picking up your phone. Act fast to snag this excellent Apple Watch Series 5 for its lowest price ever.

Apple's 2019 Watch Series 5 may be showing its age, but it's still one of the best smartwatches out there. The watch in this deal sports a 40mm stainless case with stainless steel Milanese band. It features an always-on Retina display, optical heart sensor and is water-resistant to 50 meters.

Although we didn't test the Apple Watch Series 5, reviews on Amazon give it an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Happy owners praise its activity/sleep tracking and potentially life-saving emergency SOS and heart monitoring features.

For your navigation and connectivity needs, the Apple Watch Series 5 features built-in GPS and cellular. This lets you put down your phone and receive calls, send texts, and check your email right on your wrist.

So if you want a gorgeous-looking multifunctional smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 5 may be worth the splurge.

As an alternative, Amazon also offers the GPS-only Apple Watch Series 5 with 44mm aluminum case for $405 ($23 off)