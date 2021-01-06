Grab an Apple Watch 3 for just $169 at Best Buy

The Series 3 may not be the newest, most fully-featured model in the range, but it continues to be one of the best ways to get into the Apple Watch ecosystem.

To kick off the new year, Best Buy has cut $30 off the list price of both its 38mm and 42mm models — offering the Apple Watch Series 3 at just $169 and $199 , respectively

Apple Watch 3 38mm (GPS) Space Gray: was $199 now $169 at Best Buy

True water resistance, improved display and altimeter, all-day battery life and the vast ecosystem of Apple Watch apps make the Series 3 a seriously good jumping-in point for anyone looking to pair their iPhone up with a smartwatch.

Apple Watch 3 42mm (GPS) Space Gray: was $229 now $199 at Best Buy

The latest Apple Watch 6 may offer an impressive slate of features, but the Series 3 has everything you need to get active in 2021 without breaking the bank, including water resistance up to 50 metres, a gorgeous OLED Retina display, all-day battery life, built-in GPS and the latest Watch OS 7

The only features you’re missing out on in the Series 3 are ECG and Blood Oxygen apps. If you can live without these, then this is a great choice for anyone looking for a new smart timepiece.